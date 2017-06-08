Fire Department Responds to Minor Motor Oil Spill

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) Residents have nothing to worry about following reports of a motor oil spill earlier this week in Newcomerstown.

Firefighter, Health Wells, explained the spill Monday morning was located at Johnson Hill and Smith Hill Road in Oxford Township.

She explained it was a small, five-gallon bucket that fell off of a truck and spilled onto the roadway.

Crews added a small amount of oil dry to clean up the spill.

Wells noted the department takes any spill very seriously, no matter how minor.

“Just to make sure that it is truly used motor oil and not some other substance. And also to make sure that it doesn’t get into the waterway or any other place that it shouldn’t be.”

