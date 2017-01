Fire Departments Respond to Afternoon Blaze

Mary Alice Reporting:

Few details are known about a Wednesday afternoon structure fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to a reported fire just before 3:30pm. Reports indicate smoke was coming from a Mill Township home on Wright Lane Road.

The homeowner was at the residence, but was able to leave the house safely.

Reports say flames were coming from the basement, and the fire was extinguished before 4:30pm.

No further details were available.

