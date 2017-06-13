Fire Dept. Gets Grant for Equipment

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) In partnership with two other departments, the Uhrichsville Fire Department is receiving a grant to purchase needed equipment.

Uhrichsville Fire Chief Justin Edwards explained they partnered with Warwick and Rush Township to get the grant for equipment purchases, such as SCBA’s.

“Which is the air packs that we wear on our backs, very expensive pieces of equipment. Some other equipment, supportive equipment, some fire firefighter rescue equipment, and some training funds is all included in on that.”

The grant totaled $429,737 and the departments are required to make a 5% match which is around $21,000.

Edwards added the matching funds will be divided between the three fire departments and Uhrichsville will be using part of their equipment levy.

