Fire Dept. Saves Puppy from CO Poisoning

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Mill Township, Ohio) Seven people and a puppy are recovering after suspected Carbon Monoxide poisoning in Mill Township.

The Uhrichsville Fire Department responded to the call on Wardell Hollow Road in Mill Township where seven people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Also rescued was a puppy found lethargic inside the home. Fire Captain Nathan Crouse and Firefighter Josh Galloway used a Fido bag to give the puppy oxygen.

The Fido bag was donated to the fire department to treat animals affected by smoke inhalation however; it also worked to give the puppy fresh oxygen following CO poisoning.

(Photo Courtesy of Uhrichsville Police Dept. K-9 Facebook Page)

