Fire Station on Track for Completion

Mary Alice Reporting:

Almost a year later, construction for the New Philadelphia fire station remains on schedule.

After Monday night’s council meeting, members were given a tour of the entire building. Fire Chief Jim Parrish says most construction is done outside the building and currently multiple trades are working inside.

Parrish comments they received a generous donation of $12,500 in cardio equipment, such as treadmills and bicycles.

The new fire station has to be done by June 13th or there will be a penalty to the general contractor.

New Philadelphia voters approved an issue to fund the $4.3 million dollar building.









