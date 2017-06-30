Fireworks Scheduled throughout County

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Tuscarawas County, Ohio) Area residents are invited to join the festivities as several area municipal parks hold events for the Fourth of July over the weekend.

The Gnadenhutten Fireworks Festival held at Hecks Grove Park runs now through Sunday, July 2nd. The midway opens at 3pm, and on Saturday the Grand Parade begins at 2pm with the “Country Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks display at 10pm with synchronized music provided by WTUZ.

In New Philadelphia, First Town Days starts this afternoon when the midway opens at 4pm followed by the grand parade at 6:30pm. The festival ends on Tuesday, July 4th.

If you’re going to be out camping or boating on one of our local lakes, the Muskingum Watershed will have fireworks displays at Tappan, Seneca, and Charles Mills on July 1st. The Atwood Lake display will be on Tuesday, July 4th.

