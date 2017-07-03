First Town Days Winners Announced

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) First Town Days Festival continue through Tuesday, and contest winners have been announced.

The Sunday talent show was split into two age groups, and taking 1st place for up to 13 years old was Keerstein Conner singing “The Fight Song” followed by Cheyenne Millard and Macie McMillen.

In the group 14 years and up, Alexis Stinard took 1st place for singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You. Drexel Weber II came in 2nd place followed by Sami Krocker.

The 2017 Grand Parade winners include the New Philadelphia High School band for best marching unit, the Legacy Dace Studio for dance, and coming in 1st place non-commercial is the Classic Glass Corvette Club.

A complete list of winners can be found on the First Town Days Festival Facebook page.

