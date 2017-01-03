Foodbank Expands Hunger-Relief Efforts

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank partners with a food rescue program.

Foodbank Marketing and Community Engagement Manager Kat Pestian says the partnership with Community Harvest was a natural step, since they share the same goal.

She adds food rescue helps millions of American have access to food, and is also helps with food waste. Community Harvest will safely pick-up surplus food from supply chains, such as restaurants or grocery stores.

She explains 1 in 7 people will face hunger in Northeast Ohio, and the foodbank had a record number of food distributed in 2016 with 30 million pounds.

Pestian comments the foodbank should not see any change with day-to-day operations.

The merger became effective January 1st with no end date.

