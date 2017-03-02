Foodbanks Launch Harvest for Hunger Campaign

Michaela Madison Reporting:

The 26th annual Harvest for Hunger campaign is now underway in Ohio.

Vice President of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Shelly Hinton, says the campaign provides critical funds for the operation of the organization.

Hinton says this year’s goal for the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank is to raise $1.25 million and to collect 100,000 pounds of donated food.

She added that even the smallest donation to the cause makes a big difference. Every $1 donated provides 4 meals.

Four of the state’s largest foodbanks, serving 21 counties, partner during the campaign with a combined goal of bringing in 5 million meals to support those in need.

The partners include the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, the Second Harvest Foodbank of Mahoning Valley, and the Second Harvest Foodbank of Northcentral Ohio.

In Tuscarawas County the food insecurity rate is 13.7 percent. That rate among children is even higher, at 23.6%.

In 2015 the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank provided 3,932,901 meals to hungry neighbors across the Tuscarawas valley.

For more information on how to get involved, go to www.akroncantonfoodbank.org.

