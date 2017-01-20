Strasburg Native Witnesses Inauguration in Person

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Washington D.C.) Supports and protestors alike in Washington D.C. to witness the Presidential Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.

Former Strasburg resident, Zach Meese, now lives in Virginia and has fought the crowds to see the historic event in person.

He explained he has seen more security throughout the city than ever before. He describes armed officers, police cruisers and motorcycles at every corner.

In addition to the heavy police presence, Meese added the crowds are giant however; there seems to be fewer people than what organizers prepared for.

An estimated 800,000 people were expected to make their way to the nation’s capitol today.

Meese waited roughly two hours to get into the National Mall where Trump is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.

He says despite the differing opinions, everyone seems to be finding common ground.

Opening remarks will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Meese will be staying in close contact with the WTUZ newsroom throughout the day with information and pictures from the event.

(All photos courtesy of Zach Meese)

