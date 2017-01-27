Free Tax Service is Available

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Ohio) You may qualify for free tax-prep services.

It’s all through the Ohio Benefit Bank, which is powered by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks.

Martin Terry with the foodbank explained that the service has been around since 2006 and now assists nearly 3,500 families each year.

He said it has grown at least 10 percent every year.

Last year 26 million people received more than $65 billion in federal funds thanks to the credit.

Friday is E-I-T-C Awareness Day.

To be eligible single filers must earn $65,000 or less annually or $95,000 or less for married couples filing jointly.

For more information go to www.ohiobenefits.org.

