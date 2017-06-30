Freeman L. Miller – June 28, 2017

Together Again

Freeman L. Miller 82 of Walnut Creek and formerly of Baltic died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Joel Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg.

He was born January 4, 1935 in Sugarcreek Twp. to the late Lester B. and Ida (Miller) Miller. He retired in 2000 from Belden Brick in Sugarcreek after 43 years, was an umpire for Basketball and Soft Ball Leagues in the Tuscarawas and Holmes Counties area for many years and was a member of Berlin Christian Fellowship.

He was married on August 28, 1954 to the former Anna L. Keim who died September 28, 2016. He is survived by his children Ray A. (Jolene) Miller and Marlin (Paula) Miller both of Sugarcreek, Gary L. (Christine) Miller of Baltic, Michael (Carol) Miller and Ronnie Miller both of Sugarcreek, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and brothers and sister Milo (Kathryn) Miller of Walnut Creek, Verna (Don) Kurtz of Sarasota, Florida and Bob (Sue) Miller of Middlebury, Indiana. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Nancy Miller and his sister Ruth Jackson.

Services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Berlin Christian Fellowship with Pastors David Stutzman and Brad Olsen officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Berlin Christian Fellowship. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Walnut Hills Nursing Home for the compassionate care they gave Freeman during the past 2 ½ years. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register. Memorials may be made to Berlin Christian Fellowship PO Box 396 Berlin, Ohio 44610.

