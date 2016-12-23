Friday, December 23rd – Afternoon Newscast

DAILY BIRTHDAY WINNER:

Dec 22nd: Mack and Grady Gansheimer (twins) of Augusta

WEEKLY BIRTHDAY WINNER:

Week of December 12th: Lexi Peters of Uhrichsville

MONTHLY ANNIVERSARY WINNER:

November 2016: Eric & Julie Swartz of New Philadelphia

DAMONS DOUGH TO GO:

Biscotti by the Bunch LLC in Zoar