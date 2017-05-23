Village Workers Receive Raise

Mary Alice Reporting:

Council approved a pay increase for employees in the Village of Dennison.

Council member Greg DiDanato says all Village workers will get a 15 cent raise.

Also approved were incentives for Dennison’s full-time employees.

“Minimal impact. It’s only for full-time people. But the clothing allowance only goes to 11 employees, four at the fire, four at the police, and three at the street. Longevity goes to anyone who’s been here for more than 36 months. You got to be here more than 36 months to get it.”

The ordinance goes into effect July 7th.

