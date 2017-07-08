Fun in the Sun Poker Paddle Held Saturday

Mary Alice Reporting:

If you want to get out on the water this weekend, you’re invited to attend the Tuscarawas River poker paddle.

Coordinator John Kelly says the paddle held after the canoe and kayak race on Saturday is perfect for individuals who don’t want to race.

Kelly explains the poker paddle is about 2 miles and participants will collect four cards along the water over two hours and will get their fifth card on shore.

Registration Saturday, July 8th starts at 1pm and participants can start paddling around 2pm.

For more information set to happen throughout the day at the Dover’s Canal Street boat ramp go to www.canaldover.org.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017