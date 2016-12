Funds Available for Fire Dept Upgrades

Mary Alice Reporting

Multiple repair projects are expected at the Uhrichsville Fire Department and funding is available.

City Auditor Julie Pearch says monies for the $15,000 projects were set aside in the Capitol Improvement Fund. Repair projects include new windows and doors.

Pearch adds a mold problem will also be looked at.

The Fire department was built in the 1960’s and there have not been any major upgrades.

