Gabrielle L. “Gabbie” Stanley Weber – December 20, 2016

Gabrielle L. “Gabbie” Stanley Weber, 20, of Stonecreek, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Born March 22, 1996 in Elizabethton, Tennessee and raised in Bristol, Tennessee, she was a daughter of Christopher W. and Brandie M. (Hill) Stanley of Stonecreek. Always an excellent athlete, Gabbie loved sports, as well as art, astrology, photography, and poetry. Most of all she loved spending time with friends, family and her pets.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Gregory M. Weber; son, Brennan Weber; siblings, Natalie, Audrey and Brody Stanley; grandmother, Kathy Hill; dear cousin, Jonathan Ramsey; parents-in-law, Dave and Cheryl Henry and Greg Weber; and brother-in-law, Tye Alleshouse.

Gabbie’s family will receive friends in celebration of her life on Wednesday, December 28, from 4pm to 7pm in the Fellowship Hall of New Philadelphia First United Methodist Church, 201 W. High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 and on Friday, December 30 at 4pm in The Lodge, 4 Little Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Warriors Project and to the Brennan Weber Fund at First National Bank of Dennison.

