Garage Fire in Dover Township

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dover Township, Ohio) A garage is considered a loss after an afternoon blaze.

Dover Fire Captain Brooks Ross explains units were called Thursday afternoon just before 5pm. Units arrived at 3181 Josephine Street to find an attached garage fully involved. The home received some minor smoke damage.

The homeowner suffered some smoke inhalation when closing the connecting door.

Ross says the point of origin was a corner cabinet where the homeowner stored oil and gasoline. An official cause is under investigation.

He comments the structure is still standing, however it could be a total loss. Firefighters remained on scene for around 2 ½ hours.

Fire Departments from New Philadelphia, Wayne Township, Sugarcreek, and Smith Ambulance assisted.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017