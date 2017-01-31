Garaway Considers Switch to Turf

(Sugarcreek, Ohio) The Garaway Local School District is moving forward with a plan to replace the grass football field with turf.

Athletic Director Chip Amicone explained that safety is the biggest reason for the proposed switch.

“By mid-summer it’s hard as a rock, it’s dangerous. I’m worried about the kids being fatigued, possibly getting injured. So, that’s kind of a big concern of mine.”

Amicone adds that a turf field will also stop forcing practices and games to be dependent on weather and allow players to practice where they play.

The committee is expected to soon begin accepting donations for the more than $500,000 project, which has been about a year in the making.

