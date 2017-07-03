Garaway Reaches Contract Agreement for Staff

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Sugarcreek, Ohio) A mutual agreement is reached for classified staff in the Garaway School District.

During a special meeting, the School District and Garaway OAPSE members approved a new three-year contract that’s effective July 1st through June 30, 2020.

OAPSE members agreed to provide additional contributions to healthcare with wage increase the same as their previous contract and the teachers’ contract.

The salary increase over the three years will be 2%, 1.75%, and 1.75%.

In a release, Superintendent James Millet said: “our goal is to responsibly support our community and employees while working together so that students who attend Garaway are provided an excellent environment.”

The agreement did take into account any budget implications that are anticipated over the contract term.

