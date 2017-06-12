Gary D. Bowling – June 8, 2017

Gary D. Bowling, age 62, of Uhrichsville, went to be with Jesus, Thursday, June 8, 2017, following a sudden illness.

Born April 15, 1955, in Ashland, Kentucky, he was a son of Delores Keaton Bowling Burns of Dover and the late Ralph Bowling. Gary attended school in Bowerston and Conotton Valley, and was employed by Stepping Stone Workshop in Uhrichsville. He was a joyful soul who enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, singing and eating Atomic Fireballs.

In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his sisters, Geraldine Barrick of Pensacola, Florida, Linda (J.C.) Chaffin of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Gretta (Robert) Fabian of Wintersville; his brothers, Danny (Susan) Bowling of Canton, David (Connie) Bowling of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Keith Bowling of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Burns; and his brothers, Ronald and Steven Bowling.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory Monday, June 12, 4 – 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m., in the Dover Foursquare Gospel Church, Dover, with Pastor David Wing officiating. Burial will be in Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Following the committal, there will be a luncheon in the church. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Gary, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home’s website.

The family suggests that contributions in Gary’s memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

