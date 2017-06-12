Gary L. Slemmer – June 8, 2017

Gary L. Slemmer, 79, of Dover passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Union Hospital in Dover.

Born on July 20, 1937 in Navarre, Gary was the son of the late Marion and Joyce (Leighly) Slemmer. He graduated from Dundee High School. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, where he honorably served from 1956-1960.

He retired after 13 years from Kimble Clay and Limestone, where he was a truck driver.

Gary was a member of the Dover VFW Color Guard and the Ohio Buckeye Color Guard. He was also part of the the Mounted Deputies until 1977.

He married Jen Lemasters on October 1, 1963, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his children; Michael Slemmer of Dover, and Shelly (Larry) Murphy of New Philadelphia; two grandchildren, Kayttie and Tristan; two brothers, Richard (Sherry) Slemmer of Dundee, William (Hope) Slemmer of Sugarcreek; and a sister, Joyce (Jeff) Fenton of Jefferson, Ohio; along with with four legged friend and companion, Macie.

A graveside service will take place at Dover Burial Park on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:00am with Pastor Ray Ulrich officiating. The Dover VFW will conduct military honors. A meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center following the service. Arrangements are being handled through the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. To share a fond memory or to sign an online guestbook, visit the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

