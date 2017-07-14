Gary Lee Taylor – July 12, 2017

Gary Lee Taylor, age 64, of Dover, a beloved husband, father and hero to his grandchildren, died early Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Union Hospital at Dover following brief but hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born at Wheeling, West Virginia on October 24, 1952, Gary is a son of Florence “Bea” Murphy Taylor of Dover and the late Arden Barth Taylor.

He was a graduate of Scio High School and earned an Associate Degree from Kent State University.

Briefly, he was employed by Twin City Water Department before spending 34 years with the City of Dover as the Water and Waste Water Departments Superintendent. Most recently, Gary was the Utilities Coordinator for the MWCD.

Gary was a longtime member of the Water Environment Federation and its South-East Section where he held numerous positions throughout the years. He was also a member of the Operator Training Committee of Ohio. He served as a Water and Waste Water Course Instructor for many years. His knowledge on the subject led him to co-author for the American Water Works Association; a math book titled “Basic Science Concepts and Applications for Waste Water.” Gary was also a recipient of the Water Environment Federation 5S Award.

In his younger years, Gary was known for his love and talent of water skiing. He loved “playing” on his computer and his iPad. But above all, Gary was passionate about being supportive of his family. He spent many years as an adult leader for Boy Scout Troop 94, coaching various sports of his children and later attending the activities of his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his wife, Sally, whom he married on September 28, 2001; his children, Brenda (Duane) Trachsel of Florida, Michael (Deb) Taylor of Canton, Brett (fiancée, Andrea Sulhan) Taylor of Middleburg Heights, and Jamie Taylor of Akron; his step-daughters, Jill (Christopher) Lipinski and Jackie (Brian) Proctor all of New Philadelphia; his mother-in-law, Sarah Saffell of Dover and 10 grandchildren.

Completing the family are his siblings, Rick (Bonnie) Taylor of Westerville and Cindy (Mike) Akers of Uhrichsville and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Saffell.

The family will receive guests on Monday, July 17, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service celebrating Gary’s life will be led by Pastor Mick Foster on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the Dover Geib Center. Burial will follow in the Dover Burial Park.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be directed to: The Rainbow Connection c/o Tuscarawas Society for Children and Adults, Inc. 119 3rd St NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gary by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com.