Gas Prices Break as Inventory Builds

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are dropping once again according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Prices are down seven cents this week to $2.27 per gallon.

Officials note, following four straight weeks of draws, gasoline inventory is on the rise in the Great Lakes and the Central States.

Inventory in the region, according to EIA, had its biggest one-week increase since the end of January.

Sitting at nearly 55 million barrels, inventory is almost 2 million barrels higher than this time last year.

The high inventory leads to a drop in gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the New Philadelphia area is $2.32

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017