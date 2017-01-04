Gas Prices Fall

Michaela Madison Reporting

Gas prices are down to start the New Year.

AAA reports an overall decrease of two cents at the pump this week in Northeast Ohio.

Today’s state average is $2.30 for a gallon of regular fuel. The national average is $2.35 a gallon.

Officials say it’s likely due to the typical decline in domestic demand in January. Therefore higher gasoline production may lead to a stock build up in the coming weeks and could have a bearish market impact on gasoline.

Locally, gas prices are even lower. With an average in the New Philadelphia area of $2.29 for a gallon of regular gas.

