Gas Pumps Closed for Testing

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) A reminder for motorists in Dover, all gas pumps at the BP Gas Station right off the I-77 exit are currently out of service.

Management at the gas station note the pumps are currently being tested, which was expected to wrap up around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The store is still open.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017