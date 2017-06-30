Gas Station Robbery Suspect Captured

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Wilmot, Ohio) The suspect in an armed robbery has been apprehended by law enforcement officers.

Beach City Police Chief Curt Gipe explains officers received a call just before 3:00am on Wednesday for an armed robbery at Rich Gas Station in Wilmot.

“The suspect had brandished a knife to the clerk and was able to get away with a small amount of money. He then fled on foot to, what we’re being told, was a waiting vehicle.”

The suspect, 24-year-old Sunna Jesse Ward, from the Massillon area, was picked up by a U.S. Marshall.

Gipe says no one was injured during the robbery and the investigation continues.

Ward is being held in the Stark County Jail with multiple charges pending against him from previous cases in Stark County.

