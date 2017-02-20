George E. Harr – February 17, 2017

George E. Harr, 85, a longtime Dover resident died peacefully early Friday evening at the Inn at Northwood Village following an extended illness.

George retired in 1995 as Vice President of Finance for Bowne Inc. in Houston, Texas. He had previously been employed as a financial controller for the former Joy Mfg. Company in New Philadelphia.

Born March 31, 1931 in Dayton, he was the son of the late George L. and Mary (Sobieski) Harr. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Wanda (Green) Harr who died April 10, 2016 along with a daughter, Rebecca Fisher and a son, Robert Harr.

George was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover and was Past President of the St. Joe’s Seniors. He was a life member of the Dover Knights of Columbus and the New Philadelphia Elks lodge. He was past president of the Dover Senior Center during the construction of the Senior Center building. He was previously active in the Tuscarawas Central Catholic Boosters and was an alumnus at the University of Dayton. He had many interests that included golfing, fishing, and always looked forward to family vacations and traveling with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

He will be sadly missed by his five children, Thomas (Marta) Harr of New Philadelphia, Teresa (Jim) Seal of Navarre, Kathleen (Mike) Feigl of Wichita, Kansas, Barbara (Jeff Ehrenfried) Harr of Columbus and Jennifer Harr of Dover along with fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and a sister, Geraldine West of Dayton.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 beginning at 10:30am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery at Dover with a reception to follow in the St. Joseph Family Life Center. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Monday from 6-8pm followed by a Christian Wake service beginning at 8pm. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of George can sign the online guestbook by visiting the “obituaries and flowers” link on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com