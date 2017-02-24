Gerald E. “Jerry” Rufener – February 22, 2017

Gerald E. “Jerry” Rufener, 73, of New Philadelphia passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar following an extended illness.

Born in Dover on April 15, 1943 he was the son of the late Elmer and Elsie (Schindler) Rufener. He was also preceded in death by two brothers in law, Stanley Mann and Rich Stein.

He graduated from Dover High School. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted by the United States Army and honorably served our country during the Vietnam War. On September 26, 1971 he married Patricia Wertz, who survives.

He retired from the former Republic Steel, then LTV Steel in Canton, after 30 years of service. Jerry was a talented handyman who loved working on cars. He was often the “go to” guy to get things fixed around his neighborhood. He was a member of Ruslin Hills Church in Dover.

In addition to his wife, Pat, he will be sadly missed by his children; Brian Rufener and Scott Rufener both of New Philadelphia, Carolyn Carano of Plains, Ohio; grandchildren, Scott (Lindsey) Rufener of New Philadelphia, Cody Rufener of New Philadelphia; brothers and sisters, Donald (Joyce) Rufener of Dover, Ronald (Roberta) Rufener of New Philadelphia, Rose (Jan) Taylor of Florida, Eleanor Mann of Dover, Norma “Skip” (Harry) Mann of Dover, and Mary Jane Stein of Dover.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 10:00am until 12:00pm. A celebration of Jerry’s life will take place at 12:00pm with Pastor Duane Houser officiating. The Dover VFW will conduct military honors at the funeral home following the service. A meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Those unable to attend, or who would like to sign an online guestbook may do so by visiting the “obituaries & flowers” link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ruslin Hills Church, 5839 Ruslin Hills Rd NW, Dover, Ohio 44622.

