Gladys Nora (Workman) Baker – July 30, 2017

Gladys Nora (Workman) Baker, age 88, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully in her home under hospice care Saturday, July 30, 2017.

Born March 12, 1929 in Bellaire, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles Herman and Jessie Lucille (Leach) Workman.

On March 5, 1949, Gladys married late Roland James “Baldy” Baker Sr. Together they were blessed with the birth of 3 children.

Her passion in life was caring for her family. Her life was filled with much love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always having a treat for them or offering a helpful hand whenever they needed it. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and keeping a spotless home.

Gladys will be deeply missed by her daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Hendershot of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Sandy (Donnie) Himes, Jim (Amy) Hendershot, and Doug Hendershot; her brother, George (Charlene) Workman of Bolivar; and her great-grandchildren, Kaci, Morgan (Caleb), Whitney, Brynn, Tyler, and Paiten.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Baldy; she is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Lee Baker; her son, Roland James “Baldy” Baker, Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Andreas Baker; and her 5 siblings, Bessie, Clara Mae, Esther, Sonny, and Paul.

Private services and burial will be held in Ft. Laurens Cemetery at Bolivar.

Memorial contributions in Gladys’ memory may be directed to Crossroads Hospice.

