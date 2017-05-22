Gloria M. Amistadi – May 20, 2017

Gloria M. Amistadi, age 90, of Strasburg, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, in her residence with her family at her side following a period of declining health.

Gloria was born at Dover, Ohio August 1, 1926, a daughter of the late Chester and Giovanna J. (Varally) Salina.

After graduating from high school, she married her lifelong companion and friend, the late Samuel Amistadi, Sr. on June 21, 1952.

Gloria and Sam enjoyed being together, whether working in their businesses or enjoying leisure activities. They owned and operated Tusco Mushroom at Beach City. Then, they farmed their land and operated Sam’s Hydroponic Greenhouse and Sam’s Produce.

Gloria will be deeply missed by her three children, Carol Amistadi of Strasburg, Nancy (Dean) Hauenstein of Apple Creek, and Samuel (Rebecca) Amistadi, Jr. of Strasburg.

Five grandchildren, Amanda (Duane) Miller, Annette Amistadi, Sarah Amistadi, Carl (Missy) Hauenstein and Mark Hauenstein, two great-grandsons, Rylan and Jalen Miller; her lifelong friend, Helen Dalpaiz of Dover and numerous nieces and nephews complete the family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Amistadi; and siblings, Joseph “Geno” Salina and Irene Bloom.

Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Wednesday from 12:30 to 2 pm. Pastor Brian Flood will officiate Gloria’s service beginning at 2 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg.

Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name may be directed to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Gloria’s family is very grateful to the many caregivers that served and provided exceptional care to both Gloria and Sam Sr.

