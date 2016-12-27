Gloria V. Donato – December 22, 2016

Gloria V. Donato, 93, of Dover passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Born September 20, 1923 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Quirino J. and Fillomena (Calderini) Mari. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

Gloria retired from Dover Molded Products where she worked as a press operator and shipping clerk for over 28 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. Gloria was a loving and devoted mother who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and cooking.

She will be sadly missed by her children; Robert A. Donato of Canton, Debra J. Donato of New Philadelphia; along with her sister, Mary J. Shumick of Canton; along with several nieces and nephews.

In honoring Gloria’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:30 am with Father Jimmy Hatfield and Father Bill Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Calvary Cemetery in Dover. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign and online guestbook for Gloria, visit the “obituaries & flowers” link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

