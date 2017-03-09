Governor Pushes for County OD Review Committees

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Governor John Kasich is looking to create overdose review committees in each county.

Tuscarawas County Health Department Alcohol and Addiction Program Director Andrea Dominick said she believes this would be a big step in the right direction.

“If we had something like this then we could go into ‘what were the events that surrounded it?’ We could get better funding, we could do better prevention and outreach, we could get more community agencies involved and say ‘see the problem happened way back here.’”

Dominick recognized that while it makes sense, funding has been the biggest barrier. If Kasich’s proposal is approved, that money would finally be available.

She added this type of research would get officials closer to real answers.

“It wasn’t just because they are just some awful kind of person who cannot stop doing drugs. There’s a reason why this overdose happened. There’s a reason why this person lead this kind of life that lead to their untimely death.”

The committees would submit annual reports to the Ohio Department of Health that would include details such as victim’s demographics, where the death happened and a variety of contributing factors.

