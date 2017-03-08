Grant Purchases New Dennison Fire Radios

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dennison, Ohio) The Dennison Fire Department is utilizing grant dollars to purchase four new portable radios.

Fire Chief Dave McConnell announced the ODNR Division of Forestry grant allows the department to get a head start on replacing radios as part of the county-wide 911 system upgrade.

“The county is upgrading the system to make everything digital and compliant so that everyone is on the same frequency for major incidents.”

He explained that the department will need seven new portable radios and at least three mobile radios by the upgrade deadline sometime next year.

Each radio is anywhere between $2,400 and $3,000.

The department is working to secure additional grant funding to cover the rest of the new radios.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017