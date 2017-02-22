Growth Expected in Local Oil & Gas Industry

Michaela Madison Reporting
(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Despite some fears that the oil and gas industry may be slowing here in Tuscarawas County, a County Commissioner has other expectations.
Commissioner Chris Abbuhl is the president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance, E-ODA, and he says the future of local the industry is bright.
“We know that there have been a lot of activity because here has been a lot of pipeline work being done. There’s going to be a big boom in oil and gas again and we’re excited about that.”
Commissioner Abbuhl added the positive impacts the industry has on the local economy.
“There’s a lot of folks in Tuscarawas County that have jobs in relation to the oil and gas activity. We want our residents to be able to have good-paying jobs, sustain their families and be good community members and be able to spend their dollars here and raise a family.”
Commissioner Abbuhl also pointed to the positive impact the industry has in terms of sales tax revenues.
He pointed to the recent start of a pipeline project in the county overseen by the company Kinder Morgan.
