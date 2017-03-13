Guggisberg Claims Top Spot Again

Mary Alice Reporting:

A Millersburg Cheese company is claiming the top spot at a U.S. cheese contest.

2017 marks the fourth consecutive year Guggisberg Cheese was awarded 1st place and 3rd for their Premium Swiss cheese.

The competition was held earlier in March and is considered the largest and most prestigious contest in the United States. A record number of 2,303 submissions came from 33 different states.

Guggisberg submitted rindless 200-pound Swiss blocks, which were judged on body and flavor.

You can find out more about Guggisberg by going online to www.babyswiss.com.

