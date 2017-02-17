Guggisberg Recalls 12 Cheeses

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled different types of Guggisberg Colby cheese.

The recall is due to caution of potential contamination of Listeria.

Listeria can cause serious infections in those with weakened immune systems. Others may have symptoms including high fever and abdominal pain.

According to the FDA, the products recalled were manufactured by Guggisberg Cheese Inc. and Deutsch Kase Haus LLC under the Guggisberg label.

12 cheese products were affected, and were manufactured between September 1, 2016 and January 27, 2017. These cheeses were packaged in clear plastic and sold mostly in retail stores and deli counters.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Ursula Bennet at 330-893-2500.

For more information visit the Safety Recalls website.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017