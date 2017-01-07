Guidelines Look to Reduce Peanut Allergies

New Federal guidelines are aiming to reduce the risk of children developing a peanut allergy.

Allergy Center of Cincinnati Children’s Dr. Amal Assa’ad explains new research, by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, indicates young children should be given peanuts and peanut butter early to hopefully prevent the allergy. However, she states any child at risk for developing a peanut allergy should be seen by a doctor or allergist, who can test for peanut sensitivity.

The guidelines, released Thursday, suggest children at high risk to have eczema and/or an egg allergy should be exposed to peanuts as early as ages 4 to 6 months.

In recent decades, the number of kids with a peanut allergy in the United States has increased dramatically.

Peanut allergies can result in rashes, difficulty in breathing, and with severe reactions it can be fatal.

