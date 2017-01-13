Guilty Plea Entered in Child Rape

Mary Alice Reporting:

A man has been sentenced after previously confessing to sexually assaulting two young boys.

Brain Mechelke entered a guilty plea on Friday during a court appearance.

Mechelke was arrested last year after confessing to New Philadelphia Police that he had assaulted two male victims, between the ages of 9 and 14.

According to court officials, the 38-year-old was sentenced by Judge Edward O’Farrell to two life sentences. Both sentences will be served at the same time, and Mechelke could be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Mechelke had originally been charged with five counts of rape, sexual imposition, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017