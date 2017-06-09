Harrison County Conducts Emergency Exercise

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Cadiz, Ohio) Safety and emergency crews are testing procedures during a full-scale exercise.

EMA Director Eric Wilson explained the state requires each county to run exercises of emergency situations annually. The 911 center will also be tested since all emergency traffic will go through the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Any radio traffic relating to the test will begin and end with ‘this is an exercise’, and Wilson adds they will be performed at different locations, such as the Mark West Cryogenic Plant and Harrison Community Hospital.

The exercise begins Friday, June 9th at 5 p.m.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017