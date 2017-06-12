Harrison County Paving Project Set To Begin

Michaela Madison Reporting:
(Harrison County, Ohio) A resurfacing project is set to begin in Harrison County today.
The Ohio Department of Transportation will be resurfacing sections of State Routes 9 and 151 around the Jewett area.
Officials note over five miles of SR 9 will be resurfaced from just south of Lower Clearfork Road (County Road 22) through Jewett.
Also, over five miles of SR 151 will be resurfaced from the SR 9 intersection at Jewett to the westbound entrance ramp to U.S. Route 22.
Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.
The roughly $1.56 million project is expected to be completed by October 31st, 2017.