Harrison County Paving Project Set To Begin

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(Harrison County, Ohio) A resurfacing project is set to begin in Harrison County today.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be resurfacing sections of State Routes 9 and 151 around the Jewett area.

Officials note over five miles of SR 9 will be resurfaced from just south of Lower Clearfork Road (County Road 22) through Jewett.

Also, over five miles of SR 151 will be resurfaced from the SR 9 intersection at Jewett to the westbound entrance ramp to U.S. Route 22.

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

The roughly $1.56 million project is expected to be completed by October 31st, 2017.