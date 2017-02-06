Harrison County Robbery Suspects Arrested Locally

Michaela Madison Reporting

(York Township, Ohio) Harrison County robbery suspects are arrested in Tuscarawas County.

According to reports, Harrison County contacted the Tuscarawas County office to ask deputies to be on the lookout for a gray 1984 Ford pickup that was involved in an aggravated burglary in the county.

Initially local deputies were unable to locate the vehicle last seen traveling north on SR 800.

Dispatch then provided an address for the suspect on Stonecreek Road in York Township.

Deputies responded to the home and located Gregory Riggs and Melanie Limberg. Per the request of Harrison County deputies, both were placed under arrest.

The duo was taken to the county line and turned over to Harrison County Deputies.

