Harry D. Steiner – July 2, 2017

Harry D. Steiner, 68, of New Philadelphia, passed away July 2, 2017 in the Community Hospice Truman House following complications of COPD.

Born in Dover on August 30, 1948, he was the son of the late Maxwell E. and Iva Alice Marie (Hockenberry) Steiner.

Harry’s professional career spanned numerous years at Stone Creek Brick Company prior to his retirement.

Harry’s family includes his sister, Nancy (Robert E.) Trachsel of New Philadelphia; numerous nieces and nephews; his step-son, Mark Allison of Columbus; his special lady friend; and was beloved by his cat, Bubba.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Harry Jr.; and his infant brother, Maxwell Jr.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Dover Burial Park. Cremation care will be handled through Geib’s Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover.

