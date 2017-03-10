Health Department Issues Crib for Kids Reminder

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Health Department is reminding residents of the Cribs for Kids program.

Nicole Dorsey, Health Educator with the department says the program is designed to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep related infant deaths.

SIDS is an unexpected death of an infant under the age of 12 months old. Often during a case of SIDS, even after a thorough autopsy is completed there still is not a clear cause of death.

Every week in Ohio three babies die due to unsafe sleep environments.

Dorsey explained qualified applicants are given pack ‘n plays and education about how to create sleep safe arrangements for their babies.

Applicants must be at least 32 weeks pregnant or anyone who has an infant under 12 months of age; meet WIC income guidelines, does not have a safe place for their baby to sleep and other guidelines.

For more information including additional qualifications, contact the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

