Health Department Looks for Stray Dog

Mary Alice Reporting:

The New Philadelphia Health Department is asking the community for help to locate a small dog.

The department reports a small furry dog was in the 200 block area of Minnich Avenue NE. The mostly black dog, with possible flecks of brown fur on its head/face was friendly at first, but bit without warning bit a person.

The individual was bitten on February 26th, and the dog needs to be in rabies quarantine until March 8th. If the dog cannot be located, the person bitten will need to have post-exposure rabies vaccinations.

If anyone has information about the dog, please contact the New Phila Health Department (330-364-4491 ext. 1208), the Police Department, or the County Dog Warden.

