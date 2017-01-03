Health Department Offers Free Naloxone Kits

Michaela Madison Reporting

Free opiate overdose antidote kits are now available at the Tuscarawas County Health Department

Director of alcohol and addiction programs, Andrea Dominick, says the opiate epidemic is very real and it’s local.

“There have been people who have died of a direct result of an opioid overdose. It is very much in our back yard. It’s here in Tuscarawas County”

It’s all part of project DAWN: Deaths Avoided with Naloxone.

She says the board approved to make the naloxone doses and education available to the public.

Officials will train people on recognizing signs and symptoms of the overdose, help them perform rescue breathing and how to administer the entry nasal naloxone.

Dominick adds that the importance of calling 911 whether you have the naloxone kits or not, will also be stressed.

Kits are available to addicts, parents, friends or anyone else in the community.

