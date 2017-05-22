Health Department Targets Mosquitos with Grant

Mary Alice Reporting:

Grant funding will help our local health department with mosquito control.

Tuscarawas County Health Department Environmental Health Director Caroline Terakedis says the Ohio EPA awarded them $20,000 for mosquito control activity. She explains in the past the Department focused on spraying for adult mosquitos but this year the focus is on the larvicide.

They also received a $30,000 grant for scrap tire removal.

Terakedis adds that everyone in the community can help prevent mosquito-borne diseases by emptying anything that holds standing water.

The Health Department is going to be doing mosquito surveillance which involves trapping and submitting mosquitos for testing through the county.

