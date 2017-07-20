Health Dept. Educates on Cardiac Arrest in Youth

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 20th) Tuscarawas County, Ohio – Cardiac arrest is the number one killer in youth athletes and a local health department offers tips to coaches, teachers, and parents.

Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward says that cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating.

She adds that this condition can occur in youth ages 18 and younger and that education about symptoms is vital.

Seward encourages coaches, parents, or teaches that if at any time during an activity a student complains of chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or difficulty in breathing to take it seriously.

“Typically once some goes into sudden cardiac arrest it’s difficult to revive them. So you want to get that individual checked out by a provider. Make sure they’re medically cleared to protect yourself and that individual. We have an obligation to do that.”

Lindsay’s Law requires that if an athlete is suspected of having cardiac arrest symptoms then a written clearance is needed before resuming the activity.

