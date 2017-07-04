Health Dept. Encourages Tick Prevention on Animals

Mary Alice Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Tuscarawas County experts are encouraging pet owners to take measures to protect their animals from ticks.

Tuscarawas Environmental Health Director Caroline Terakedis explained the importance of checking your pets daily for ticks, especially if they go outside.

She noted several key areas to go over.

“Behind the ear, that’s a good spot to check. It depends on how big your dog is if its going deep into the weeds. Those types of things are going to determine where the tick might be on your dog.”

She recommends that your or your pet stay out of high grass and that higher grass should be about 3 feet away from your home.

