Health Dept. Hosts Community Baby Shower

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 28th) – New Philadelphia, Ohio – New moms and moms-to-be are invited to a community baby shower.

Tuscarawas County Health Department Educator Nicole Dorsey says the event will have ‘baby shower’ decorations and games, but it will also have information available.

“The focus on the event is going to be on SID’s risk reduction and infant safe sleep promotion. We will be giving tips and guidelines on how to keep your baby safe while they’re sleeping and how to reduce the risk for SID’s.”

She adds the event is possible due to a grant from Baby 1st Network and the funding will be used for around 40 giveaways.

The July 29th Community Baby Shower at the New Philadelphia Elks will be from 12 until 3 p.m. Registration is required and can be made by calling the Tuscarawas Health Department.

For more information, visit www.tchdnow.org.

